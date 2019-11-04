Melon Charts Reveal Top Songs Of 2018 Yg Artists Ruled The .
Melon Artist Chart Ohmygirl 28 Tweet Added By Oh My Girl .
Blackpink Places 2 For Top Best New Artist On Melon Chart .
Chart Info Bts Has A Perfect Score For Melon Artist Chart .
Girl Groups Melon Chart Ggmelonchart Twitter .
Iu Is The Only Female Artist To Chart Her Whole Album On .
Whatever Melon Chart .
Ikon Rank 1st On Melon 2018 Yearly Chart With Love Scenario .
Chart 2007 2018 Longest Lasting Idol Group Songs In Melon .
Netizens Say Melon Charts Lost Credibility Amidst Another .
Songs With The Most Weeks In Melon Top 10 Weekly Chart 2018 .
Blackpink Is Back To 1 Melon Daily Artist Chart Gg Section .
Chart Official Melon Unique Listener 30 Day Tracker Thread .
Exo Chart Records Exo Becomes The 1st Idol Group To Debut .
Melon Weekly 1 Charts 2005 2016 Kpop Count .
Melon Under Suspicions Of Embezzling Royalties From .
Info 110516 Bigbang Ranked 1 Artist On Melon Chart For 11 .
2017 Melon Music Awards Wikipedia .
The Tricky Business Of Music Charts Inside Korea Joongang Daily .
Exo Chart Records Exo Ko Ko Bop Scores The 2nd Highest .
Lim Jae Hyun Suspected Of Chart Manipulation After .
Melon Reveals Overall Chart Results For 2017 Soompi .
Netizens Question Why Red Velvet Momoland Are Not Part Of .
Chart Most Followed Female Idols On Melon Music May 2017 .
Tenasia Chart Melon Album Chart Apr 29 May 5 .
Top 100 Melon Weekly Chart 27 02 June 2019 .
Mp3 Chart K Pop Melon Top 100 Chart 21 05 2019 320kbps .
Red Velvet Hit Big Milestone On Koreas Melon Music Chart .
Tenasia Chart Melon Singles Chart September 23 29 .
Top 50 Melon Weekly Chart 20191104 20191110 .
2018 Melon Music Awards Wikipedia .
Life 88 Bigbang In Made Era Won Total 98 Awards Including .
Update Most Korean Music Sites Except Melon Do Not Count .
Melons Top 100 Annual Chart Of 2017 K Pop K Fans .
Check Out The Winners Of The Melon Music Awards 2019 .